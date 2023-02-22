A well-loved restaurant in the heart of Dapto is ready to expand and bring their multicultural burgers, wings and tacos to more people in Wollongong.
Culture Sauce, run by husband-and-wife team Nishita Koli and Goutham Arya Thota, already sell 800 burgers each week on Menulog alone and feel it's time to move further north and expand their reach (and their menu).
"Our most popular Burger so far has been the triple fried Japanese ... plus the Korean chilli wings and Aussie gangster burger, these three have been really stand-out," Goutham said.
"Our Japanese loaded fries are an absolute killer as well."
The award-winning chef and his wife were sick of finding generic burgers with the same mass produced sauce, so decided they would put a spin on fast food.
You'll find mouthwatering flavours from India, the Mediterranean, Australia and many other countries on the menu (including vegetarian options), while nearly all of their fresh produce is home-grown in Dapto.
They said their garden has grown considerably over the past eight months after starting with only lettuce to address a sudden price hike for the leafy green.
"Remember when lettuce was like $11 each, well that's when we thought 'lets start growing our own stuff'," Goutham said.
The award-winning chef originally studied accounting but found a love for food after working as a "dishy" at Wollongong's Harbourfront to get through university.
"That really changed me having worked at Harbourfront, and working with some incredible chefs, it changed my perspective in life," he said.
Two years into a career with numbers Goutham decided to ditch accounting for good and instead develop his culinary skills by working with many inspirational and highly respected chefs, eventually becoming one himself.
"Once I won the best cafe in the Illawarra as a chef at the Lime Leaf, that's when I decided it's time to do something for ourselves," Goutham said.
Culture Sauce will continue running out of Dapto Showground for the time being, with their new location to seat at least 45 patrons in Figtree to be revealed in coming weeks.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
