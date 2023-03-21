Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

Keira MP Ryan Park promises $400k for school playgrounds in NSW Election pledge

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 21 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Sargent-Wilson, Madison Jones, Woonona High School deputy principal Shane Rayner, Keira MP Ryan Park and Kate Luyten during Tuesdays election promise by Labor. Picture by Nadine Morton

Schools, community groups and a church in the Illawarra will benefit from a $400,000 works boost if Labor is elected on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.