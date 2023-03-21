Schools, community groups and a church in the Illawarra will benefit from a $400,000 works boost if Labor is elected on Saturday.
Days out from the NSW election and Keira MP Ryan Park is looking to woo Labor supporters with his latest announcement.
Woonona High School will get the largest share of the cash boost, with a $100,000 promise for a multi-purpose outdoor learning centre if Labor is re-elected.
Among the other pledges were $75,000 for a sports court at Figtree Heights Public School, $60,000 to Farmborough Road Public School for a shade structure and $50,000 to Mount Keira Demonstration School for a new playground.
Illawarra Stingrays WFC will get a new lawnmower ($20,000), Big Fat Smile Corrimal Community preschool will get $11,000 for outdoor blinds, Figtree Anglican Church will get $12,000 for new carpet, and $52,000 will go to local playgrounds and parks.
Woonona High's student population has grown by 51 per cent in the past 10 years - from 594 students in 2014 to 900 this year.
Deputy principal Shane Rayner said the outdoor learning area was desperately needed.
"We've got very few spaces at Woonona that the students can use, he said.
"It'll not only be a benefit curriculum wise with PE and being active throughout wet weather, it'll actually have a big impact, a positive impact, on the students' social and mental health."
Full list of Labor's funding promises for the Keira electorate:
Mr Park said these groups make a significant contribution to the community.
"I know just how hard local parent and community groups work to raise vital funds for their schools, so to be able to provide this commitment and vital funding contribution should Labor win the forthcoming election is fantastic," he said.
