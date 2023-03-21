$75,000 to Figtree Heights Public School towards a multipurpose sports court

$50,000 to Mount Keira Demonstration School towards a new playground

$60,000 to Farmborough Road Public school towards the installation of a shade structure for the school's courtyard and play area

$20,000 to the Illawarra Stingrays WFC towards a new ride on lawn mower for the training facility

$12,000 to Figtree Anglican Church to upgrade the carpet

$11,000 to Big Fat Smile Corrimal Community pre-school towards outdoor blinds so the children can have an outdoor learning space in all weather

$20,000 contribution to upgrade the Charcoal Park playground at Unanderra