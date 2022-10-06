Parents from the Mount Keira Demonstration School say they are overwhelmed by the support from the community in helping the raise $10 thousand for a new playground.
P&C President, Angelina Neira said she couldn't believe how many people heard about the fundraiser and trekked up the hill for a fresh coffee.
"It was pretty amazing, and our whole school community was brought to life, we are all speechless with the outcome," Mrs Neira said.
"This is unprecedented for a public event at our little school, because we are so out of the general flow of general traffic."
Students at the school have been without a playground since the beginning of the year.
The parents want to build a complete multi sensory adventure space for the 88 children who attend the school.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.