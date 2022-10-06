Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Mount Keira Demonstration School parents overwhelmed by support

By Louise Negline
Updated October 7 2022 - 12:06am, first published October 6 2022 - 3:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Keira Demonstration School play ground fundraiser event. Picture supplied.

Parents from the Mount Keira Demonstration School say they are overwhelmed by the support from the community in helping the raise $10 thousand for a new playground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.