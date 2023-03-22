Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Racing

Montefilia ready to hit Tancred Stakes target as Virtuous Circle eyes Australia Cup success

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated March 23 2023 - 11:51am, first published 8:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Montefilia, fourth in last year's Caulfield Cup, runs the same distance in Saturday's Tancred Stakes at Rosehill. Picture Getty Images

If this is Montefilia's farewell tour for trainer David Payne, she's ready to deliver at least one more Group 1 hit in Saturday's Tancred Stakes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local Racing
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.