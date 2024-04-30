The real passion driving Jamberoo Superoos player Dean Watling

There's nothing unusual about a rugby league player enjoying a flutter on the fillies.
Dean Watling enjoys a bet now and then but his real passion is everything associated with horse racing.
Five years ago the Jamberoo Superoos player turned this passion into a business and founded deanwatling.com to provide researched tips, analysis and form guides to his clients.
Watling counts amongst others renowned horse trainer Darren Hayes, master farrier Craig Jones and Clark Maccormack as his clients.
"I love what I do," he said.
When Watling was 19 he was working with jockeys and trainers and providing tips, analysis and other services as a "side hustle" while doing his electrical apprenticeship.
But his services proved so popular he decided to follow his passion and work in the horse racing industry full-time.
It proved to be a master stroke with Watling now well known in the industry as a horse racing form/data analyst and radio/media talent.
The Shellharbour resident now works for SEN Radio and racing.com and Best Bets on Sportsbet.
"We also dabble in a few other set ups and work with trainers and jockeys as well providing them with form and other services which is all back-boned by my own business deanwatling.com," Watling said.
"I turned this from a hobby into a passion about two years ago and this is what I do full time now.
"This passion dates back to my first ever bet placed by my father in the 2010 Melbourne Cup where he had a $6 trifecta on So You Think, Amercain and Maluckyday. From there a mighty mare by the name of Winx came along and I was hooked."
Watling also gets a lot of enjoyment playing for Jamberoo in the Group Seven rugby league competition.
He was part of the Superoos premiership win in 2017, his first year at the club.
"I switched from soccer, I grew up playing soccer my whole life and switched to rugby league when I was 16," Watling said.
"I played for Culburra U18s and we won the third-grade comp in my last year of 18s and I wanted to play first grade.
"[Former Jamberoo player/coach} Jono Dallas was our rep coach that year and he said come to Jamberoo and I did.
"We won the title that first year in 2017 and I've played there ever since.
"Obviously when you win the comp in the first year you develop lifelong mates, as I have,
"I've been there seven years now and I don't plan on leaving any time soon."
Jamberoo have had a tough start to the season and will be chasing their first win of 2024 on Saturday when they travel to Michael Cronin Oval to take on the defending champions Gerringong Lions.
