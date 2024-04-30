Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The real passion driving Jamberoo Superoos player Dean Watling

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
April 30 2024 - 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Watling inset pictured playing for the Jamberoo Superoos and at the race track for work and pleasure.
Dean Watling inset pictured playing for the Jamberoo Superoos and at the race track for work and pleasure.

There's nothing unusual about a rugby league player enjoying a flutter on the fillies.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.