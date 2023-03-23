Illawarra Mercury
Greens predicting a 'record result' for the party on Saturday

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 23 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 1:41pm
The Greens upper house MP Kate Faehrmann visited the Illawarra on Thursday ahead of Saturday's election. Picture by Robert Peet

The Greens upper house MP Kate Faehrmann is tipping a "record result" for the party in this Saturday's election.

