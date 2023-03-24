The Australian tradition of celebrating multiculturalism during Harmony Week got me thinking.
I'm originally from the US, and as the General Manager at Green Connect, I'm always fascinated by the official statistics which show just how much Australia has been shaped by successive waves of immigration over the past 200 years.
A lot has changed. Even in the time I've lived here, I've noticed Aboriginal people, their cultural practices and their amazing native foods, from lemon myrtle and lilli pilli to kangaroo steaks and bunya nuts, are becoming more integrated into the Australian mainstream.
There is still a long way to go, but in terms of land management and our agricultural sector, trailblazers like Bruce Pascoe's Black Duck Farm, are scaling up the production of climate resilient native yams and grains which will no doubt transform the way Australians cook and eat in the decades to come.
In terms of the overall population, however, a typical Australian today is just as likely to have Asian roots as the Irish or English DNA that typified the first wave of convicts in 1788.
The Chinese hit Australian gold fields in the early 1800s, planting market gardens and opening restaurants wherever they established their communities.
By the mid-1800's Sydney and Melbourne were thriving, modern, multicultural cities attracting big dreamers from every part of the globe. Since then, civil wars, climate change and other events have brought Scots, Greeks and Italians, Lebanese, Vietnamese, Sudanese and Syrians to these shores.
There are enclaves of Croatians, Thai, Nepalese and Indians, and every other nationality you can think of in all our major cities and many rural areas.
At Green Connect alone we employ nearly 100 former refugees from Myanmar, the Republic of the Congo and Syria.
My friends here tell me it's the food that has changed Australia the most. Evolving from a country of prison rations to meat and three veg (with few herbs and almost no garlic) in the 1950s, Australia has become a showcase for truly diverse culinary fusion, a fact I see reflected in the fields of our Green Connect Farm every day.
In fact, in February this year we hosted a visit from Silvina Dayer, the food scientist who works with Executive Chef Luca Mattioli for the revered French restaurant Mirazur.
Researching local produce for a high profile pop up in Sydney, Silvina explained that Mizarur likes to work with farmers who understand how good soil makes fruit and vegetables taste so much better.
Mizura also runs a Beyond Borders project, designed to enrich the restaurant's collective knowledge by embracing different cultures and ingredients.
At the moment, our veg boxes are full of silver beet, eggplants, kale and basil, fennel, carrots and leeks, but we are always thinking about how to expand our range.
As multicultural as Australia has become, there are still a lot of vegetables that can't be easily found in local grocery stores.
I personally love the way food brings us together. Swapping recipes for stir fry, casseroles or cakes can teach us so much about each other.
The stories that are shared as we work together in our fields often change how we think about the world.
Some of our farm workers have spent years in refugee camps abroad, where growing food was essential to surviving the harsh conditions as they waited for a country like Australia to accept them.
When I hear about the struggles that many of our former refugees have experienced, I'm reminded just how important the work we are doing here is.
Because our farm is not only growing ethical food that is produced without synthetic chemicals or artificial fertilisers. Our farm is also growing people.
The former refugees who can now feed their families and start their shifts at 6am to feed yours; the Aboriginal people who have found meaningful work with us for the first time; the volunteers from all walks of life who join us to plant seeds, remove weeds and help in our Op Shops; the visitors who feel themselves expanding and revitalising with every breath as they bring their children and friends to the Farm for playgroups and tours, and even corporate events.
In recognition of all this, and how much stronger we all are when we share it, we have decided to host a Multicultural Day for KidsFest Shellharbour on the Farm on May 26. We'll have plenty of multicultural music, dance, and food for all to enjoy.
I do hope you can join us.
