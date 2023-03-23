It has been 13 years since Labor has held power in both NSW and federally, and for a region like the Illawarra, that's a long time out in the cold.
Wollongong is unashamedly Labor through and through, and over the last decade-plus, the region has paid for its politics.
You can see it in the data. Wollongong Hospital's emergency department wait times are among the worst in the state, with one in 10 patients waiting at least 27 hours and 23 minutes for treatment.
The rate of people experiencing homelessness in the Illawarra is double that of the nation at large according to data released on Wednesday, March 22.
And despite desperately long waiting lists for social housing, the NSW Land and Housing Corporation added no new dwellings to its public housing stock in the Illawarra in the last two-and-a-half years.
When it comes to transport, the data is no better. South Coast trains missed their on-time targets almost every month in 2022, and in recent weeks the situation for the region's commuters has been dire.
During the past 13 years, the Illawarra has changed. We've added another 38,000 people and 10,000 families. Our infrastructure is not coping, yet the Regional Development Agency Illawarra has forecast that another 91,000 people will move into the area by 2041.
We need to prepare now.
And to do so, we need a government that will not only listen but also deliver on our needs.
So, when you're at the polling booths, either today during early voting or tomorrow on the big election day, consider your ambitions for the Illawarra and who can deliver on those.
Consider who is willing to fight for the Illawarra and be heard in the corridors of power. Do you want to be ignored for another four years, or do you want to see positive change in our city?
And if you think your vote won't count, just look at the battles playing out in Kiama and Heathcote.
Every vote counts in this election.
There's a very real chance of a change of government on Saturday, and you might want to play your part.
Our team of reporters will be covering every cough and sneeze of the NSW state election in the Illawarra on Saturday.
