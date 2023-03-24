Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/AUKUS

Greens push Labor for details on Port Kembla submarine radioactivity

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 24 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A proposed nuclear submarine base would put 200 kilograms of highly enriched uranium less than a kilometre from Port Kembla homes. Picture digitall altered.

Port Kembla residents could be living less than a kilometre away from three times as much weapons-grade uranium as was dropped on Hiroshima if a nuclear submarine base was built in the harbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.