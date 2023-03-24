Port Kembla residents could be living less than a kilometre away from three times as much weapons-grade uranium as was dropped on Hiroshima if a nuclear submarine base was built in the harbour.
During Question Time in the senate on Friday, Greens senator David Shoebridge asked Labor senator Don Farrell how the submarines will be safely accommodated in major population centres such as Port Kembla.
Mr Shoebridge cited Griffith University emeritus Professor Ian Lowe's calculation that each US-built Virginia-class submarine carries 200 kilograms of highly enriched uranium.
"What guarantees are you providing on how that material can be safely accommodated in major population centres like Port Kembla?"
Mr Farrell replied that no decision has yet been made on where the submarine would be docked on the east coast of Australia.
"We will ensure that we comply with all of our international obligations in respect to nuclear issues, that includes the Treaty of Rarotonga."
The Treaty of Rarotonga, which Australia signed in 1985, bans the use, testing and possession of nuclear weapons in the South Pacific, including the east coast of Australia.
'Little Boy' - the bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 - carried 64 kilograms of highly-enriched uranium and had a blast radius of over 1.13 kilometres.
Mr Shoebridge called on the government to make clear to the Illawarra how the weapons-grade uranium powering each submarine would be safely stored when in harbour.
"Communities like the Illawarra who are being threatened with a nuclear submarine base deserve the truth about this reckless nuclear submarine deal and the Greens will keep demanding answers in Parliament until we get it," Mr Shoebridge said.
As the debate continues on the location of a future east coast base for Australia's nuclear submarine fleet, with Brisbane, Newcastle and Port Kembla shortlisted, and Port Kembla reportedly Defence's preferred option a Liberal National Party MP has said she would welcome a base in her community.
Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, whose electorate stretches from Mackay to Rochampton in Central Queensland, said the government should consider a number of locations in Central Queensland for the proposed submarine base.
Ms Landry was joined by neighbouring MP Colin Boyce and Queensland LNP senator Matthew Canavan to declare a base near Gladstone or the ADF's training area at Shoalwater Bay would be suitable.
"Central Queensland welcomes the $4.5 billion additional Gross Regional Product it would deliver," Ms Landry said.
