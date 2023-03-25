It was a landslide victory for Labor in the NSW election 2023.
Our team covered all the Illawarra seats as the results came in fast and furious. You can read how it played out in the blog below.
If you just want the highlights. The Illawarra has two MPs set to take cabinet roles in the new government. Heathcote was flipped with Maryanne Stuart winning for Labor and we're still waiting to hear about Kiama.
You can read all about it in our live blog below. It takes a minute to load, so bear with us.
