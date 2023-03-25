Illawarra's Labor MPs land roles in Chris Minns cabinet

The Illawarra is set to have two state ministers in the region with Labor to form government.
Keira MP Ryan Park and Wollongong MP Paul Scully both retained their seats - and look likely to increase their margins.
Mr Park had served as Labor spokesman for Health and for the Illawarra and South Coast.
He will now be Health minister and the Illawarra and South Coast role will also be returned to a ministerial role - though Mr Park wasn't sure whether he'd take on that role as well.
The Keira MP described the result as "incredible".
"It means that, you've got two people who never forget where they came from and are passionate about a community that they've lived in and that means when decisions are around the cabinet table, we'll often go there with a lens from the community," Mr Park said.
"And, it doesn't mean you win every battle or lose every battle, but it does mean, you advocate as hard as you can for your community and that's what they expect regardless of the role of play."
It's a long journey for the MP who was elected during the 2011 decimation of Labor, where Mr Park was one of just 20 party MPs.
"I came in in 2011 when the party was on its knees ... and that's a very humbling experience and one that I've never forgotten," he said.
"So, to be honest, I've never really got too far ahead of myself. I've always just had a view that I've got to be better every day, and improve every day in all aspects.
"And I've just focused on delivering and doing my job to the best of my ability.
"I've never really wanted to get too far ahead of myself because I just know how fickle voters can be, and how quickly they can change their mind."
Mr Park said he was "extremely impatient" to get to work in the Health portfolio.
"So this community will have a really, really big spotlight on it because the reality is that we've had big challenges in our emergency departments and this is a local health district that I want to focus on," he said.
"Not just because I'm the local member and, as a minister in a labor government, but because the community's made it very clear to me for a long time now, that things need to change and improve and we've got to start by making sure we're properly staffed."
Mr Scully had served as party spokesman for Police and Counter Terrorism, and Planning and Public Spaces.
Mr Scully has had conversations with Chris Minns and it is understood he will land the role of Planning Minister.
"I think this is the first time a member for Wollongong has been in the cabinet since the 1930s," Mr Scully said.
"The member for Illawarra position will be reinstated and the two of us serve in the cabinet. The Illawarra's interests will be front and centre of the government of NSW."
The Wollongong MP said it had been "a long day".
"The results for myself I was very, very pleased with," he said.
"I'd like to thank everyone in Wollongong who put their faith in me. It is an incredible energy in this room. There are some very excited volunteers who have been through the good times and the bad with Labor. It was looking tight and right up until the end and you don't take anything for granted."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
