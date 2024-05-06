Full list of Wollongong's drains and creeks proposed for upgrade in 2024/25

Wollongong residents have just 24 hours to provide feedback on the city's council's plans for storm water upgrades in 2024/25.
The public exhibition on works planned in the next four years can be found in our searchable table below, which outlines how the council will spend $26m between 2024 and 2028.
It includes constructing new flood mitigation structures at Bellambi Gully, building a new debris control structure at The Avenue in Figtree and designing bank support at Colgong Road, Towradgi.
They are among the more than 91 storm water services projects proposed by Wollongong City Council for the next financial year and are part of the council's draft infrastructure delivery programme.
The overall budget includes floodplain structures, storm water drainage, pipe reconstruction, culvert renewals and detention basins.
Corrimal resident Glenn Burgess, pictured above, was flooded during the wet weather on April 6, 2024. At the time he said he believed culverts built for the northern distributor and the associated infrastructure simply were not in a state to deal with the sheer quantity and velocity of water.
Residents can provide thoughts on the proposals at the council's website until May 7, after which the council will then agree and sign off it's expenditure for 2024/25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.