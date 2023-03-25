Illawarra Mercury
NSW election 2023: Maryanne Stuart wins Heathcote for Labor

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated March 25 2023 - 10:12pm, first published 8:30pm
Maryanne Stuart and her husband Russell and a band of happy supporters at Helensburgh Tradies. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Labor's Maryanne Stuart will be the next Member of Parliament in Heathcote after flipping the votes in the northern Illawarra electorate which has been held by the Liberal since 2011.

