Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

All the pictures from the NSW election 2023 in the Illawarra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 25 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parents were armed with tongs and aprons, students held sauce bottles and the hungry hordes lined up for a taste.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.