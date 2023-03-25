Parents were armed with tongs and aprons, students held sauce bottles and the hungry hordes lined up for a taste.
Election day was the perfect opportunity for Lindsay Park Public School to fire up the barbecue and put cake-making skills to the test, all for a good cause.
The sausage sandwiches, which are known as democracy sausages on election day, and cakes were being sold to fund construction of a new learning area at the school.
"We're raising money for an outdoor learning space and kitchen which will also double as a STEM space," P&C member Kate O'Meally said.
"We've been raising money for the last year."
Fellow P&C member Xavier Mayer said the infrastructure will be used by many classes and teachers at the school.
The P&C needs $100,000 to turn their dream into a reality and they're supplementing their fundraising efforts with government contributions and grants.
"We raised about $15,000 last year and we're hoping to raise more than that this year," Mr Mayer said.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
