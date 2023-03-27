Teenager confirmed dead after serious incident in Wollongong CBD

Police have confirmed a teenager has died following a serious incident in the middle of Wollongong CBD on Monday morning.
The incident, which occurred near the corner of Crown and Keira Streets just before 11am, was not being treated suspicious by police.
Multiple crews from NSW Ambulance and Wollongong Police were in attendance just outside the Wollongong Central shopping centre, with Keira Street closed to traffic and pedestrians for some time between Crown and Market Streets.
The teen was taken to Wollongong Hospital by ambulance, where he was later declared deceased.
Support is available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467. If you or someone else is in danger, call 000.
EARLIER: Keira Street remains closed following an incident in the Wollongong CBD on Monday morning.
Multiple police vehicles and ambulances were at the scene in front of the Wollongong Central building, between Crown and Market streets.
Ambulances left the scene with a patient about 11.15am but police remain.
A detective was also on scene and crime scene officers are expected soon.
The street is closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.
Bus passengers who would take the bus from the stop in front of the Wollongong Central building are directed to move to a temporary stop on Keira Street between Market and Victoria streets.
