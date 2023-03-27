Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

New gourmet cafe the Grumpy Bunny opens in Kiama

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated March 28 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 8:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NIkky Norris at her newly opened cafe the Grumpy Bunny. Picture by Sylvia Liber
NIkky Norris at her newly opened cafe the Grumpy Bunny. Picture by Sylvia Liber

What once was a grab'n'go coffee shop has now been transformed into a gourmet cafe near Kiama's surf beach, but don't let the name put you off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Food and Drink
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.