What once was a grab'n'go coffee shop has now been transformed into a gourmet cafe near Kiama's surf beach, but don't let the name put you off.
The Grumpy Bunny has just opened on Manning Street and it's owner Nikky Norris is nothing but grumpy, quite the opposite.
Born and bred in Kiama, the entrepreneur knew that end of town needed an eatery you could sit down and enjoy your breakfast or lunch at, plus the venue came with an added bonus.
"It's got a liquor license which is handy, because when we get ourselves established we might do like a Friday afternoon happy hour or something like that," Nikky said.
"I just want [the cafe to] serve the community and have what everyone wants, around here there's [a lot of] businesses, and there's no food options down this end of town."
The name came about because Nikky's husband and daughter are mad Rabbitohs fans but she wasn't keen on just calling the cafe "The Bunny".
This subsequently led her daughter to say "just call it grumpy then", then the light-bulb moment happened.
The cafe is open seven days with Nikky at the helm every day as finding hospitality staff is still proving a challenge.
Ideally she would like to employ at least one other person who is a trained barista to help ease the load.
The Grumpy Bunny is open 5.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday - with a view to bring on an evening happy hour in the future.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
