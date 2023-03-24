Scroll down for the full rundown of all events ...
Kiama and Gerringong are the places to be at the end of the month as three festivals come together to put on a bloody good time, with sounds, surf, skating and sumptuous food - and much of it is free.
The fun begins on Friday with the first night of the Gerringong Surf Life Festival, with Tex Perkins and Matt Walker taking to the stage for a ticketed show at Gerringong Town Hall.
The music will continue over Saturday and Sunday with more free and ticketed events, plus classic cars, a surfboard swap meet, market stalls, food trucks, sandcastle competition plus a surf expo which will feature shark attack survivor Brett Connellan and Jason Rice from Apnea Survival.
Surf royalty Layne Beachley will be making the trek south for the Her Wave Classic event starting Friday night, along with Australian Champion Laura Enever, Hawaiian longboard guru Marissa Millerr and a teenager with the Olympics in her reach, Sierra Kerr.
The awesome foursome will be at Stacks Eatery in Kiama Downs from 6pm to 8pm, chatting all about women's surfing.
Enjoy brekky tunes while you select from some of the epic food trucks on offer, watch the competition unfold or simply take part in some of the free workshops like 'learn to surf' or craft with SurfPaints.
The female surf Classic is a unique competition designed for females of all ages and surfing abilities, with over 200 competitors, using short and longboards.
Sunday April 2 will bring about more free workshops with the Sun Up Surf and Skate festival at Kiama Downs Surf Life Saving Club. You can try your hands at free drumming to yoga, tie dye stations, strength training, skate workshops and a pop-up festival skate park at Jones Beach carpark.
The full program of events incorporates the following:
'Whisky and Blues' night, Gerringong Town Hall, 4pm - 11.30pm (over 18s).
Junior Girls Performance Surf Coaching
Her Wave Meet and Greet
Live Music Gerringong Town Hall TICKETED
Bar and Food trucks, 3pm - 11.30pm. Tickets: $55 Saturday only or $90 for a Friday/Saturday combo ticket (over 18s only).
Location: Sth Werri Reserve, Pacific Ave Werri Beach.
* Reserve a spot for the workshops via Eventbrite.com.au
** Reserve a spot for the workshops via Surfingnsw.com.au/her-wave/ or HERE
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
