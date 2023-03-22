If you're in need of a laugh there are many places around Wollongong to help find your funny bone on any day of the week.
The region hold many hidden comedy clubs if you're keen to see local talent and up-and-comers, or give stand-up comedy a crack yourself with open mic nights.
Of course there are also the bigger venues with the bigger names, with some smashing talent bringing their shows our way in 2023.
Here are some of the places you'll be able to laugh off your worries.
A random space under Wollongong's iconic Fever Nightclub, this space hosts an array of gigs from original plays to musicians to comics ready to bring the laughs.
The intimate space at 297 Crown Street regularly hosts comedians in their own headline events, or group shows such as the upcoming "Lowdown Comedy Club" gig on Friday March 24 or the "Long Story Short" night of improv on March 31.
In May, the venue will host an evening called "Sketch", which will see the work of a frantic 24 hours from fantastic local comedians, writers and performers as they stage a sketch comedy show that they created only the night before.
Merrigong Theatre Company are great at bringing big names (and not so big) in comedy to town at their various venues like the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre and the Town Hall.
The Spiegeltent coming in June will host the likes of Akmal and Dave Hughes but outside of that you might catch Danny Bhoy plus Lano and Woodley in April, as well as Dylan Moran plus the Melbourne International Comedy Roadshow both in May.
This funky venue in the heart of the original Steel City, is another devotee to the arts in many forms - and comedy is one of them.
If you want to catch some of the best in female comedy, you can't go past the regular She'll Be Right night at The Servo, which is now in its fifth year.
The iconic old pub on the corner of Phillip and George Streets in Thirroul regularly gives the stage to established and up-and-coming comedians.
Run by Wollongong Comedy, the venue hosts headline gigs and compilations of comedians each month.
Their next installment will be on Friday April 14 when Robyn Reynolds takes to the stage. Reynolds is an award-nominated British comedian, writer, and MC. In 2019, she showcased her Sydney Fringe Festival debut show at the Emerging Artist Sharehouse, where she was then nominated for Best Comedy.
Run by South Coast Comedy, the cafe and bar regularly hosts funny people for headline shows.
Keep an eye on their Facebook page for upcoming gigs.
The iconic music venue also hosts comedians from time to time amongst their ornate art deco walls.
The freewheeling and off the cuff Ross Noble is performing on the northern Illawarra on May 6 with his "Jibber Jabber Jamboree" show.
Later in May the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase will roll into Thirroul with some of the best set to bring the laughs; while veteran of the comedy circuit Jimeoin will visit Anita's in June.
This comedy night has moved around Wollongong in recent years and is currently settled at The Icon bar on Town Hall Place (behind the IPAC).
For two-and-a-half hours enjoy sore rib - either laughing with or at - some of the takers to the stage in this 'open mic night'.
The next gig is April 13 with MC Sian Smyth.
Another favourite for comedians to share their wares is in the heart of the University of Wollongong.
Upcoming gigs include Blake Pavey (March 23) and Frenchy with his 'Judgement Day Tour' on June 17.
It's the biggest venue in the Illawarra, and while it may be looking tired and in need of a make-over, that doesn't matter to some of the world's best comedians.
Earlier this year the WIN Entertainment Centre saw the likes of Dave Chappelle and Jimmy Carr perform to thousands.
One of the UK's biggest comedy stars, Michael McIntyre, is next to take to the stage in June with a brand-new show making mirth from the madness of the last few years.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
