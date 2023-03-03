Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

What to expect from Jimmy Carr's comedy show when it hits Wollongong

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated March 3 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UK comedian Jimmy Carr is probably best known for his deadpan one-liners, so just as well he's compiled about 300 of them for his new show coming to Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.