UK comedian Jimmy Carr is probably best known for his deadpan one-liners, so just as well he's compiled about 300 of them for his new show coming to Wollongong.
The popular star is back at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Saturday, March 4 - his second gig in a month.
It's part of his Terribly Funny Australia/New Zealand tour, where the funnyman will spend about five months heading to towns around our land, some he's never heard of.
"It's a high wire act doing a comedy show, right, you're trying to get a result every single time: you're telling three jokes a minute, you're trying to get people to laugh every time," Carr told the Mercury.
"I'm trying to change your physical state three times a minute, make you make an involuntary noise with your mouth and move your body ... I like to think of myself as a drug dealer."
If you're still uncertain over who the performer is, Carr had the most streamed comedy special on Netflix in 2021, though he does claim it was due to the catchy title - Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material.
His upcoming tour has evolved from that, he said, but he promised it to be fresh with wit which hits at all demographics while also being incredibly up front.
"There's a big section giving advice to young men, I think they are a little bit lost and maybe not told what to do enough," Carr said.
"Then there's quite a lot of stuff about being a parent, being a father, which my version of the observational comedy on being a father is not for the faint-hearted and fairly brutal, as with everything else."
Carr may have a strained relationship with his own father (it has been reported the comedian is being sued by him over a derogatory joke made) but on the home front life is quite dandy.
Being a dad to "two little things" isn't too rough, though he admitted the biggest challenge was the burden he puts on other people when forcing them to look at cute photos of his offspring.
"I'm the hardest working guy in show business, which is like being the tallest dwarf - it's not really a thing - like I work two hours a night, maybe four at a stretch but really it's not a tough day," Carr said.
"I'm around a lot with the kids during the day, it's kind of nice."
The family will be in tow next year when Carr embarks on his lengthy tour of Down Under.
"It's been kind of fantastic to travel again, like, just the simple pleasures of flying around the place doing shows," he said.
"I don't think anyone's allowed to grumble about being on the road ever again, right? ... I'm loving living out the suitcase. It's an absolutely bloody pleasure again."
