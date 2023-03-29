Stewart West, who served as the member for Cunningham for 16 years, has been praised as a 'political giant' of the labour movement following his death at the age of 88 on Wednesday morning.
Mr West was a cabinet minister in the Hawke Labor Government from 1983 to 1990, serving as minister for immigration and ethnic affairs, among other portfolios. He was instrumental in the environmental campaigns to save the Franklin River in Tasmania and Kakadu in the Northern Territory.
He was first elected to the seat of Cunningham in a 1977 by-election following after the death of Rex Connor. Mr West retired from parliament at the 1993 election.
Read more: Domino effect of problem gambling explained
Labor members have remembered him as a lifelong trade unionist and president of the waterside workers union and was a man of principle - resigning his cabinet appointment because he disagreed with a cabinet decision to sell uranium to France in 1983.
"We extend on behalf of the Illawarra Labor Party and labour movement our sincerest condolences to Stewart's wife, Mary, their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren," the Illawarra's Labor MPs said in a joint statement.
Mr West was aware of the election of the NSW Labor Government on the weekend.
His death followed several years living with dementia.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.