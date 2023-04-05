Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business
Interactive

Wollongong leads nation in low unemployment

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 5 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah and Jessie Turney are looking to hire after increased demand for their floral arrangements has seen them move into their new premises. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Sarah and Jessie Turney are looking to hire after increased demand for their floral arrangements has seen them move into their new premises. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

After six years of working out of a small shop in Balgownie, mother daughter duo Sarah and Jessie Turney moved their florist business into an expanded warehouse and shopfront on the Princes Highway in Fairy Meadow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.