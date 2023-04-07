Zebras coach Stuart Beedie has urged his players to minimise their errors when they take on their biggest challenge yet in 2023 on Saturday.
Port Kembla will return home to Wetherall Park to face last year's grand final winners Wollongong Olympic in a round-six Premier League battle.
It shapes as a crucial match for Port, who are looking to settle after an inconsistent start to their campaign. The side has picked up three wins and suffered three losses, which included a 3-1 defeat to reigning premiers United last weekend.
"We've been a little bit inconsistent and paid for individual mistakes that we've made. But, overall, performance-wise I don't think we've been too far off the mark," Beedie said.
"We've got a young side so you kind of expect mistakes to be made. But I've been pleased with the overall attitude of the group. There's been a number of players that haven't made the starting line-up on ocassions, and players get left out here and there, but everyone has pulled together and understands where we are at the moment in terms of building a competitive squad.
"Overall, the team harmony is very good. Obviously we've lost a couple of games on the trot, but the guys are sticking together. And hopefully we can turn things around on the weekend."
However, the assignment doesn't get any easier this Saturday against a strong Olympic outfit.
Matt Bailey's men remain undefeated this campaign with two wins and a draw.
"They're probably at the level that all teams are aspiring to get to at the moment," Beedie said.
"They have a very experienced squad, and it's not easy to put that kind of squad together in the Illawarra Premier League. We appreciate the backing that we get from our various sponsors, but it doesn't run to that kind of levels, that we can afford to have 11 or more experienced players.
"But we're striving to bring some of our younger players to that level as well, and ensure there's a bit of loyalty over a period of time and that we can challenge at the top. But we're looking forward to this game, it's the old underdog, got nothing to lose scenario.
"We'll try to take advantage of that if we can."
Round six of the Premier League will close out with Helensburgh hosting Coniston at Rex Jackson Oval on Saturday.
The Thistle are aiming to claim their first win of 2023, after incredibly opening their campaign with five successive draws, while "Cono" will look to pick up their fifth victory of the year.
Meanwhile, the District League will also feature two matches on Saturday.
The Magpies will host Shellharbour FC at Judy Masters Oval, while the Hearts will tackle Gerringong at Unanderra Oval.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
