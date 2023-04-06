The five FSC teams taking part in the inaugural Sapphire Cup have learnt their fate with the round one and two draws being released by Football NSW on Thursday.
Albion Park, Bulli, Thirroul, Woonona and Shellharbour all nominated to take part in the competition last month. UOW did not enter a submission to enter the tournament.
Round one will be held between April 18-20 whilst round two is scheduled to be played between May 2-4.
Shellharbour will host Kellyville Kolts as Bullli will travel to take on Harrington United. The region's most successful team in recent years Albion Park will also face a road trip against Pittwater RSL, whilst Thirroul will host Rockdale.
Woonona will take on Marrickville away from home.
Should teams progress to the next round, their opponents are already known.
Shellharbour would host Lindfield, Bulli would play Balmain and District, also at home. Albion Park may face another road trip, this time against Flying Bats and the same can be said for Thirroul against Miranda Magpies. The Sharks would also be away from familiar territory against Abercrombie.
The Sapphire Cup will replicate the existing men's Waratah Cup knockout competition, deriving its name from the former 'NSW Sapphires' team who were part of the former Women's National Soccer League.
The competition was created ahead of the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand later this year.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
