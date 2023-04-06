Illawarra Mercury
Football South Coast teams learn Sapphire Cup fate with draw release

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 6 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:15pm
Five FSC teams will take part in the inaugural Sapphire Cup. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Five FSC teams will take part in the inaugural Sapphire Cup. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The five FSC teams taking part in the inaugural Sapphire Cup have learnt their fate with the round one and two draws being released by Football NSW on Thursday.

