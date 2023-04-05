The next Caitlin Foord or Sam Kerr could be unearthed in the Illawarra this year.
A new era for the women's game began on Tuesday when Football South Coast launched its inaugural all-girls under 6/7s "Mini-roos" program.
In the past, girls in this age group could play in a mixed competition. However, following consultation with local clubs, FSC will run the new league in 2023 with 16 teams participating.
It also means there are girls only competitions on offer across all junior grades in the Illawarra.
"We're so excited to offer be able to deliver an option for girls from under-6s all the way up to senior women's now. Previously, there was a mixed competition for under 6s and 7s, and then they divided into the under-8s" FSC's female football development manager Sonya Keir told the Mercury.
"There has been an ongoing plan to gradually increase (options) from under-12s working our way back down to the 6s and 7s. So the focus has been in the last 12 months to finally finish that plan off and deliver an option for the girls in every age group."
The new initiative begins with the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on the horizon. Keir said it was a great time for the women's game in the Illawarra.
"The junior girls numbers have increased, we're looking at around the 3000 (player) mark, which is something we can build on with the World Cup coming up," she said.
"Hopefully the numbers will sky rocket as well next year. The focus is on women's football, and the Matildas, and everyone seems to want to play.
"We've done a bit of work around understanding what women want, and how they want to play. And we're focusing on making sure we can deliver them plenty of options."
Albion Park junior Chloe Greig said she couldn't wait to play in the new Mini-roos competition in 2023.
"I like soccer because you get to run around and play with my friends," she said.
"I hope to play for the Matildas one day."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
