Corrimal Rangers out to put a stop to Bulli's plan to build momentum

By Jordan Warren
Updated April 5 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 12:00pm
Bulli will be looking to build momentum in their home clash against Corrimal on Thursday evening following their 5-1 triumph against South Coast last round. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Bulli are looking to build momentum following their resounding win last weekend but Corrimal are looking to begin their own path to glory following their recent 4-4 draw with Helensburgh.

