Bulli are looking to build momentum following their resounding win last weekend but Corrimal are looking to begin their own path to glory following their recent 4-4 draw with Helensburgh.
After their 5-1 result on Saturday night against South Coast United, Julio Miranda told the Mercury that the victory was a 'big confidence boost' following going down to Wollongong Olympic in heartbreaking fashion the week prior, but the Rangers are looking to push on from their eight-goal thriller against the Thistle in the same round.
Phil Matias and Manny Mavridis' men led twice against Andy Paine's men (2-1 and 3-2) before going behind 4-3. Shunjiro Shibuya then popped up with the equaliser at Memorial Park.
There was plenty to take from the contest according to Mavridis. Being such a young squad and the coaches preparing the players for a long-term project meant that there were going to be moments of inconsistency and lapses in concentration. Mavridis said this was what happened in the Helensburgh match.
Looking ahead to Bulli, the co-coach said they would be looking to stamp this out of their game.
"It's a young side that we've got and it's a two or three year build up," he said.
"The boys can compete with anyone on their day. The hardest thing for younger players is that mental side of things and consistency which only comes with playing regularly.
"So we were obviously disappointed not to win [against Helensburgh] as the game was there for the taking. But a draw is better than a loss.
"We want to keep building each week and I think for us [the key areas to work on] are lapses in concentration and if we keep that focus for a full game we can get the win. I think we've shown in games [we are capable]. We played the White Eagles and it was probably our best performance and we were probably a bit unlucky not to get more from the game.
"So in terms of mental preparation, we will be looking to play for the full 90 minutes and not concede soft goals. So if we can get that department right then we'll get a better crack at teams," Mavridis said.
Corrimal's co-coach added that he expected a well organised Bulli side and that the team was eager to play at the 'best facility in the league' in Balls Paddock.
"I know Julio quite well and he'll have them organised," Mavridis added.
"They've got quite a few experienced players and they're probably ahead of us in that department. So it's going to be a tough game playing away from home but like I said playing on their surface will suit us. It's a tremendous facility, probably the best in the league."
Bulli will be looking to move up the table following an inconsistent start to the campaign that has included two wins and three losses which sees Miranda's side sit just outside the finals spots in sixth.
Bulli have played a number of the current top sides in the division, beating United (fifth) 1-0, but losing 2-1 to Coniston (second) and 1-0 to Olympic (fourth), meaning they are yet to play a number of teams below them on the ladder.
The Thursday night fixture at Balls Paddock marks the beginning of an exciting round of Easter long weekend Premier League football.
On Good Friday, Tarrawanna host South Coast, Wollongong United travel to Elizabeth Park to take on Bellambi and the clash of the day will be first placed Cringila against third placed Albion Park at Terry Reserve.
On Saturday, Port Kembla host Olympic whilst Helensburgh will look to get their first win in the IPL since promotion against the high-flying Coniston.
Meanwhile in the District League, it is a three-way tie for first spot with Fernhill, Shellharbour and Oak Flats all on 10 points - however Rod Williams' men have played a game less.
On Good Friday, University will take on Berkeley, Oak Flats will travel up the highway to face Picton and Thirroul host Warilla.
On Saturday Unanderra play Gerringong and Balgownie host Shellharbour.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
