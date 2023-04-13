When the artists who live and work in the northern suburbs of the Illawarra swung open the doors of their studios for the very first time back in November, it was a big success.
Now they are getting ready to do it all again, when the Northern Illawarra Art Trail takes place over two days from April 22-23.
About 20 artists have signed up to take part in the art trail, which will span Helensburgh to Bulli and feature everything from abstract to realism across mediums including oils, acrylics, watercolours, prints, photography and ceramics.
Once you step inside the artist's studios you will get to see artists' sketchbooks and ask about the process that goes into completing their artworks.
Featured artists include Sarah Rowan, Karen Roach, Sue Roach, Sue & Jim's Miniatures, Jennifer Jackson, Edith McNally, Pateena Donnelly, Keiran Tapsell, John Vander, Gail Etheredge, Fred Marsh, Barbara Gray, Phill Davis, Irene White, Jo Oliver and Ian Brown.
Their work will be spread across 14 venues.
Helensburgh-based Sarah Rowan will be among those taking part, and will show off her speed painting skills, which have seen her become sought after for corporate events.
Miniature artists Sue and Jim Roach of Stanwell Tops will also show off their handiwork.
The art trail was the brainchild of Stanwell Park artist Edith McNally, who was looking for a way to showcase the talents of artists whose ability to exhibit was placed on hold for two years due to the COVID pandemic.
She founded a committee of members who helped establish the art trail with the help of a grant from Wollongong City Council.
