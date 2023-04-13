Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

Artists get ready to open their studios to the public during Northern Illawarra Art Trail

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated April 13 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On the art trail: Sarah Rowan is a speed painter who is known for her vibrant artworks. Picture: Facebook/Sarah Rowan
On the art trail: Sarah Rowan is a speed painter who is known for her vibrant artworks. Picture: Facebook/Sarah Rowan

When the artists who live and work in the northern suburbs of the Illawarra swung open the doors of their studios for the very first time back in November, it was a big success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.