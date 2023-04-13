They have already achieved so much, but Shellharbour sister duo Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos are making more room in their trophy cabinet for one more honour this season.
Both the 17 and 15-year-olds have made their FC debuts this A-League Women's season under experienced coach Ante Juric and in doing so, helped the Sky Blues to the minor premiership.
The records have been tumbling of late for Indiana. In the space of a month, she has made her professional debut, started her first professional game and most recently scored her first professional goal.
But after a sensational first campaign, the job is not done, with the Dos Santos sisters now setting their sights on making the grand final, starting this weekend at home against Western United.
"It's been really good vibes at training this week," Jynaya told the Mercury.
"That's all you can ask for really."
Indiana shared her sisters' sentiment and said it had been a whirlwind last month or so for herself.
"We're working really hard to take the trophy home. I'm obviously very happy [in my own performances] but it's a credit to all the girls for always being there and helping me out. And also for Ante for giving me the opportunity."
Jynaya added she was incredibly proud of her younger sister.
"It's been a dream come true for both of us. We've been working so hard for this opportunity," she said.
Indiana said she was proud to play with her sister.
"It's so cool because you don't usually see sisters playing on the same team. Especially at A-League level," Indiana added.
Sydney FC take on Western on Sunday April 16. Kickoff is 5:45pm. Should the Sky Blues win they will have a week off to prepare for the grand final. Should they lose, they will face the winner of the other semi-final (City versus Victory) next week for a spot in the decider.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.