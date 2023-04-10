Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
The Debate

The Debate: Will Albion Park White Eagles continue to stay at the top of the Illawarra Premier League ladder

By Jordan Warren and Josh Bartlett
Updated April 11 2023 - 9:00am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renji Shimizu and Ekoue D'almeida during the bumper clash between Albion Park and Cringila on Good Friday where the White Eagles got up 2-1. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Renji Shimizu and Ekoue D'almeida during the bumper clash between Albion Park and Cringila on Good Friday where the White Eagles got up 2-1. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.