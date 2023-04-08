Illawarra Mercury
Helensburgh pick up first Illawarra Premier League victory of the season

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 9 2023 - 7:59am, first published 6:00am
Brad Watts has been a big part of Helensburgh's IPL push. Picture by Anna Warr
Brad Watts has been a big part of Helensburgh's IPL push. Picture by Anna Warr

It was a fair wait, but newly-promoted Helensburgh have notched up their first victory since promotion into the IPL with an upset 3-2 win against the in-form Coniston.

