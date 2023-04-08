It was a fair wait, but newly-promoted Helensburgh have notched up their first victory since promotion into the IPL with an upset 3-2 win against the in-form Coniston.
It was a tough start to the match for Andrew Paine's men, with the visitors going ahead at Rex Jackson Oval on Saturday thanks to a goal from Sam Matthews.
Kade Kinsella's goal in the 63rd minute ended up the difference as the Burgh held on for a historic victory.
The win ended a five game run of draws in the competition, meaning the side sit seventh on the ladder and are only one of two unbeaten teams left in the competition (with Albion Park).
In other IPL results across the Easter weekend, Bulli beat Corrimal 2-1 thanks to an 88th minute winner from Ben McDonald, whilst Albion Park finished the weekend on top of the ladder thanks to a 2-1 win against the previously unbeaten Cringila.
There was a goal-fest at Tarrawanna Oval as the Blueys beat South Coast United 5-4, whilst Wollongong United comfortably negotiated the last-placed Rosellas 3-0.
In the other Saturday fixture, Port Kembla caused a massive upset, beating defending grand final champions Olympic 3-0 at Wetherall Park.
Meanwhile in the District League there was also an upset, with Balgownie defeating Shellharbour 2-0.
A double from Peter Besnard saw the Rangers climb up the ladder to eighth after two losses on the bounce and three losses in four had seen them lingering down to bottom.
It was a tight first half with neither side able to break the deadlock. Goals from former Wolves junior Rhyley Foenander and former South Coast IPL product Zac Hawker saw the Breakers tie up a win.
The victory sees Brad Boardman's men move into the finals positions in fourth.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
