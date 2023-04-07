For the second week running the Wolves have been left heartbroken, with the side going down 2-1 thanks to a stoppage time penalty.
Sydney took the lead early in the second half before play was stopped due to inclement weather. Captain Lachlan Scott levelled the scores to set up a grandstand finish before Clayton Taylor scored a late penalty for the hosts.
The result means the Sky Blues have now gone six games in a row unbeaten in the NPL NSW competition.
It was horrendous conditions prior to kickoff with the U-20's game scheduled to start before the first grade fixture postponed due to lightning and hail. However, the biblical weather stopped prior to the main game.
The Wolves were out to make amends following their dramatic 5-4 loss at the hands of NWS Spirit the week prior.
David Carney opted for a change in goals with Nenad Vekic replacing Tomas Butkovic, whilst one of last weekend's goalscorers Takumi Ofuka replaced Alex Masciovecchio.
Sydney FC were looking to make it six games unbeaten against the Wolves. Neither side dominated the first half as the Wolves had the better of the chances.
Both sides showed attacking intent early on but the first shot on target came from Wollongong vice-captain Banri Kanaizumi who headed the ball straight to FC goalkeeper Adam Pavlesic from point blank range following a set piece 15 minutes into the game.
Sydney's A-League Men's star Jaiden Kucharski then had a snapshot of his own in the 20th minute but Vekic made a confidence-boosting save down to his left.
Ofuka then had a sensational strike on the half volley from outside the box in the 31st minute, forcing a sensational save down low to Pavlesic's left to keep the deadlock in tact.
Captain Lachlan Scott then had a moment of brilliance on the edge of the area, turning his opposing defender but putting the shot to the FC goalkeeper.
Sydney FC grew into the game and the youngsters created a lot of attacks including a golden chance to Kucharski that ended in an offside call. In saying that, both sides were unable to convert in the first half and the score was 0-0 going into the break.
The Wolves were left scratching their head almost straight away in the second half with in-form striker Alen Harbas heading home past Vekic from a cross in the 51st minute to see the Sky Blues lead 1-0.
The rain then returned and made things even harder for both sides to play entertaining football.
Chris McStay attempted another worldie like he scored against Spirit the previous week but it was saved, before Sydney substitute Alex Parsons went down the other end and was denied by Vekic.
The match was postponed with 20 minutes left due to lightning over the ground, meaning the players were forced from the field for 20 minutes. Should the game have been canned, it meant the result would have stood as 63 minutes (the amount of time needed to determine a result) had been played.
However the bad weather subsided and the players returned to the field.
And with just over 10 minutes to play, Lachlan Scott showed his leadership, scrapping the ball home from a corner to bring the scores level to set up a blockbuster final part of the contest.
There could have been goals at either end with Walter Scott having to clear the ball off his own line before Masciovecchio ran down the other end but could not convert his one-on-one chance.
Kanaizumi then had a header go straight to Pavlesic with the resulting corner.
The Sky Blues then snatched the game late when Vekic palmed the ball onto forward Mitchell Glasson who could do nothing but put it wide with the ball coming back at him so quick.
It was all hands on deck at the back for Wollongong late-on, this time Parsons shooting from distance and only just missing the right post and then shortly after Vekic had to make another save with his feet to deny Sydney a late winner.
And in the 92nd minute, disaster struck for the second week in a row. Harrison Buesnel handled the ball in the box and Clayton Taylor converted the spot kick, meaning Sydney FC made it six games unbeaten and won the game 2-1.
The Wolves will be looking to put the last couple of weeks behind them when they face Sydney United next Sunday (April 16) at Albert Butler Memorial Park.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
