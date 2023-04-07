Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park White Eagles go top of Illawarra Premier League with win against previously unbeaten Cringila Lions

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 7 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:00pm
Tory Musemeci goes down from a hefty challenge by Andre Dias in Albion Park's 2-1 win against Cringila. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Albion Park have put the IPL on notice by defeating the high-flying Cringila to go top of the ladder with a perfect record after five games.

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

