Albion Park have put the IPL on notice by defeating the high-flying Cringila to go top of the ladder with a perfect record after five games.
Prolific striker Cameron Morgan got APWE off to the best possible start before Lions captain Peter Simonoski levelled the scores before the break.
APWE now go top of the ladder, but can be usurped shortly if Coniston can beat Helensburgh on Saturday - however, Rob Jonovski's men have played an extra game.
Meanwhile at Tarrawanna Oval it was absolute goal fest. The Blueys led South Coast United 4-3 at half time and continued on in the second half to win 5-4.
Wollongong United picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory against Bellambi.
The losses for SCU and the Rosellas mean both sit equal bottom of the IPL ladder without a win in their first six games.
Bulli beat Corrimal 2-1 on Thursday night.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.