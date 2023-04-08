Port Kembla have caused a huge Easter boilover, shocking Wollongong Olympic 3-0 at home on Saturday afternoon.
In an energetic performance at Wetherall Park, the Zebras made the most of their opportunities to notch up their third win of the season and edge their way into the Premier League's top five after six rounds.
Oli Carrasco got the ball rolling early with Port's first goal inside 15 minutes, before second-half goals to Jordan Kizi and substitute Josh Crapis rounded out the convincing victory. However, Olympic were unlucky during the match, with several attempts on goal hitting the woodwork.
"We spoke before the game about how we're trying not to lose a game all season at home, and so far we're undefeated," Zebras captain Jordan Nikolovski told the Mercury post-match.
"We came in with the right mentality and we were strong all across the park, and we never gave up until the last whistle. They did hit the post a few times, so we did get a let off a couple of times, but we were clinical today. We had the right mindset and we were all over them, and I'm really happy with the performance.
"It's still really early in the season, but coming up against Olympic, they're strong year in, year out. So it's a great confidence boost for us and I think we're in or around that (top) five, and that's been our aim since the start. And we'll look to continue it on."
Neither side were dominant in the opening 10 minutes on Saturday, though Olympic did have a couple of half-chances.
But it was Port Kembla who got on the score-sheet first inside 15 minutes through Carrasco. His low shot on the run was partially blocked by Olympic goalkeeper Christofer Fuentes, but the ball rolled back into an empty goal-mouth.
Olympic almost had the immediate reply, but Yuto Sugiura couldn't get on the end of a nice cross. Soon after, a nice through-ball set up the Japanese striker to go one-on-one with Port gloveman Luke Genua, who did enough to shut the play down.
The wind started to pick up midway through the half, and Olympic nearly capitalised from Brendan Low's corner kick, with the attempt just curling over the cross-bar.
Olympic continued to control possession, but were unable to get going in the front third. Late in the stanza, Harry Callahan had a good chance from short range, with his shot going across the goal-mouth.
The score remained 1-0 at halftime.
Olympic had the best chance early in the second half. From a free kick outside the box, Tynan Diaz curled the ball into a dangerous spot and found James O'Rourke, whose header smashed into the woodwork.
The visitors continued to look positive for the next 15 minutes - which included half-chances to Low and Guy Knight. but the Zebras were proving resilient at the back.
At the other end, Port's Marco Pennisi found himself one-on-one with Fuentes, who made an excellent low save. Soon after, Jayden Nikolovski also had a great opportunity, with his shot curling past the goal posts.
But their reward came just minutes later, when Kizi poked the ball into the back of the net, to give the hosts a 2-0 advantage midway through the stanza.
The visitors continued to press for that first goal during the half, with their best chance coming via Knight, with his header again hitting the goal-post. However, it was Port Kembla who delivered the hammer blow late.
A lovely run from Shotaro Iwamoto saw him find space behind Olympic's defence, before he unselfishly passed across goal to Crapis, who made no mistake to round out the 3-0 victory.
"We pride ourselves on our defence and to cop three goals, is disappointing. But in saying that, we have the quality to bounce back, so we've just got to get on the field next week," Olympic veteran David Hartas said.
"In the second half in particular, they (Port) took their chances. They probably had three or four in the whole match, and they executed well. In saying that, we hit the post and cross-bar three or four times. But it's one of those things where if you don't take your chances, you don't get the result.
"We've had a bit of an inconsistent start to the year. But we've got the quality in the group, and the coaching staff, so it's about getting back on the training field and going from there."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
