Despite being on top for the majority of the first half, two minutes of madness at the back early in the second half has seen the Illawarra Stingrays go down 2-0 to Gladesville Ravens in round five of the NPL NSW Women's competition.
A double goal and assist combo from Georgia Vlangos and Keiko Tanaka respectively in the 64th and 65th minute saw the game get away from the Stingrays in a matter of moments.
The Stingrays had a number of chances in the first half but the side could not convert and as a result, the Ravens took advantage after the break.
The Stingrays were looking to make it three games unbeaten on the bounce following a 3-1 win against the Jets and a 1-1 draw with Bankstown in the past two fixtures.
The side were dealt a blow for the contest, having to go without long-term striker and last week's goalscorer against the Lions in Michelle Carney for the clash against the Ravens.
The Ravens were on a high pre-match with the side picking up their first victory last week - the team's first since promotion to the top flight.
There were plenty of chances for both sides in the first half of the contest.
In-form goalkeeper Sophie Emery was called into action almost immediately with Vlangos' shot putting the Rays on notice.
Illawarra had their first chance in the 12th minute with Halle Callow looking for her second of the season when she was free in the box but put her volley over the bar from point-blank range.
It was the Callow show in the first quarter of an hour with the playmaker unlucky not to score with a thunderous strike from distance when her shot was saved by Ravens goalkeeper Romina Parraguirre.
Then moments later down the other end, Vlangos had a golden chance one-on-one to put the home side ahead but Emery stood strong once more to deny the striker.
Read more: Foord absence shows Matildas weakness
Kaelah Austin then had her turn to change the game. With her back to goal she put her header over the bar, before she tried an audacious strike from distance attempting to catch out Parraguirre, but the ball went wide of the goal.
The floodgates were opening for the Stingrays but the side could not capitalise, with Callow putting her shot straight to the goalkeeper inside the box 25 minutes in.
The Stingrays huffed and puffed, but could not manage to blow the house down in the first half with the deadlock still in tact as both sides went into the sheds.
Austin had the first snapshot of the second half in the 53rd minute but was again denied by Parraguirre.
Emery was called into action in the 60th minute to deny Jess Wootton a goal with the youngster holding on well.
And it was a warning sign in the end, with the Ravens taking the lead in the 64th minute thanks to Vlangos who tapped home from close range to make it 1-0.
Following the opener, the task got doubly as hard and it was the same combination that punished Gordon's side, with Vlangos heading home from a corner whipped in by Tanaka.
Trying to chase the game, Cooper left her midfield role to play further up the field.
But it was to no effect and the Rays could not bring the game back into the favour, with the Ravens coming away with a 2-0 win.
The Stingrays will be away from home once again next Sunday (April 16) against Northbridge Bulls. Kickoff at 4:30pm.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.