Two minutes of madness sees Illawarra Stingrays go down to Gladesville Ravens

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 9 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 7:05pm
Kaelah Austin led the line for the Stingrays in Michelle Carney's absence. Picture by Adam McLean
Despite being on top for the majority of the first half, two minutes of madness at the back early in the second half has seen the Illawarra Stingrays go down 2-0 to Gladesville Ravens in round five of the NPL NSW Women's competition.

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

