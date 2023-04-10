David Carney's troops will now turn their attention to the Australia Cup following two heartbreaking losses in a row in the NPL NSW competition.
The side will travel away the Cromer Park to take on Manly on Tuesday evening which will be a tough ask, but one they can win.
The team have lost four of their last five games in the league, conceding 15 goals in the process.
Being a young side, concentration will be the key going forward as they look to go on a potential Cup run.
The Wolves will look to return to the national stage once again - as they did in 2016 and 2021 - in the competition and potentially come up against A-League opposition further down the track.
Should they go on a deep run, this would only further help the club and their push for a 'National Second Tier' spot or A-League expansion license.
The Wolves are not the only Illawarra side in midweek Cup action.
The in-form Illawarra Premier League side Albion Park will come up against the currently unstoppable Rockdale in the NPL NSW.
In terms of state league opposition, this is as tough as it gets for George Antoniou's men.
The Suns beat the Wolves 3-1 in Wollongong last month and the forward-due of Alec Urosevski and Jayden Casella will be immensely difficult to stop for the White Eagles backline.
Playing on the synthetic Ilinden Sports Centre, it will be quite the challenge for APWE.
Other FSC teams set to go on a Cup run on Tuesday include Helensburgh who play Como Jannali at home. Andy Paine's men will be looking to push on following their first IPL win of the season at the weekend against Coniston.
This match for Matt Bailey's men will provide an opportunity to bounce back following their shock 3-0 loss to Port Kembla in the IPL on Saturday.
Later in the week Bulli play Macquarie Dragons on Wednesday at Ian McLennan and then on Thursday Gerringong go up against Lindfield at the same venue.
On Monday the Flame travel away to Waverley Old Boys.
Shellharbour are already through to the next round following their 7-1 drubbing against Forest Rangers. The result comes following their remarkable victory against Wollongong United last month.
