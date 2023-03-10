Illawarra Mercury
One step forward, two back for Wollongong Wolves after Rockdale City Suns defeat

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
March 10 2023 - 9:25pm
Wolves coach David Carney will be forced to go back to the drawing board after his side's loss to Rockdale on Friday evening. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Rockdale City Suns have continued their sensational run of form in the NPL NSW and in doing so have gone top of the table after dominating the Wolves on Friday evening, winning 3-1.

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

