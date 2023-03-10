Rockdale City Suns have continued their sensational run of form in the NPL NSW and in doing so have gone top of the table after dominating the Wolves on Friday evening, winning 3-1.
Lapses in concentration were costly for the Wolves in the end with the visitors scoring three goals in the space of 20 minutes in the first half.
The Wolves were looking to gain back-to-back wins for the first time under David Carney following their last-gasp victory against the Wanderers on Sunday.
The side were without last week's goal scoring hero Jake Trew through suspension and still had skipper Lachlan Scott out due to his hamstring injury sustained against Marconi.
It was a fast paced start to the game but neither side could take hold of the ascendency within the first 10 minutes, however in the 13th minute the visitors took the lead.
In-form striker Alec Urosevski fired a shot away inside the box and all Wolves goalkeeper Nenad Vekic could do was save the ball into the path of the oncoming Jayden Casella who broke the deadlock.
Carney said in the lead into the contest that the match could be decided by set-pieces and striker Takumi Ofuka was looking to prove him right. He took his shot from the free-kick about 30 yards out but it was saved and held down low by Rockdale goalkeeper David Bradasevic.
But from there the Suns doubled their lead and Casella had a double. A long ball over the top found the forward who finished the ball off easily.
It just went from bad to worse for the Wolves with the in-form Urosevski finding the net to make it 3-0 within 32 minutes from a horror mistake in the midfield.
The score remained 3-0 into the half-time break and it was all to do for the Wolves heading into the second half.
Rockdale were given easy entry a couple of times early on in the second half with both Urosevski and Casella threatening again.
Mirza Muratovic tried to change the game but his half volley was denied by Bradasevic in the 54th minute.
And eventually the former A-League product was rewarded for his hard work. After a scrap in the box, Muratovic got the final touch after the Rockdale defence failed to deal with a set-piece and the score changed to 3-1 in the 64th minute.
Smart play down the left hand side almost led to a second from the Wolves but substitute Alex Masciovecchio failed to convert from close range after his hard work to create the chance in the beginning.
After a much improved second half, it ultimately wasn't enough in the end and the Suns walked away with the three points.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
