Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra nursing colleagues pay tribute to 'hero' Steven Tougher

By Newsroom
Updated April 15 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Healthcare workers across the Illawarra have paid tribute to former Bulli High School student Steven Tougher describing him as 'a dedicated nurse' and a 'true hero'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.