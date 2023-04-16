Illawarra Mercury
Dapto's Amy Joyce becomes Royal Easter Show cross-stitch champion

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 16 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:45pm
Amy Joyce won her cross-stitch section at the Royal Easter Show with a work inspired by her dog, Stella. Picture by Adam McLean.
A Dapto woman has taken out first place at the Royal Easter Show for her colourful cross-stitch artwork inspired by her beloved rescue dog, Stella.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

