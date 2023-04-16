Right now, the de Laat family should have been enjoying a tropical holiday, snorkelling and swimming in the warm waters of Vanuatu.
But the Coalcliff family's trip was brought to a sudden halt on Wednesday, April 5 when they learnt - having already arrived at Sydney Airport - that the plane had been out of action for days, their flight was cancelled, and there were no others available until the end of the month.
"Really frustrated, disappointed... we felt a bit flat, you think you're going on holiday and the next thing you know, it's back home," Britta de Laat said.
Mrs de Laat, her husband Maarten and their children Jasper, 12, and Leni, 9, booked their flights through Qantas in October, planning a two-and-a-half week stay in Vanuatu.
They believed they were flying with Qantas - all their correspondence was with the airline - until a few days out, when upon trying to check their seat allocation they learnt their flight was operated by Air Vanuatu.
But there were no issues until they arrived at the airport, where the check-in counter remained unstaffed.
The family went to get something to eat and saw their flight had been cancelled on one of the screens in the food court, but others still advertised a check-in desk.
Trying to get more information at the Qantas sales desk, it quickly became apparent to the de Laats that there would be no flight that day.
Not only that, but there would be no flight available until the end of April - well after they were due back at work and school.
They were offered the option of flying to other destinations - provided they stumped up rebooking fees and the difference in fares - but as Mrs de Laat pointed out, they had packed for a tropical holiday and finding accommodation at short notice could prove a problem.
It was only afterwards that the de Laats discovered that Air Vanuatu's Boeing 737 had been grounded since March 31.
They were not the only ones who showed up to the airport that day, unaware their flight had been cancelled.
The lack of communication and advance notice is what has riled the de Laats, who spent $180 getting to the airport and lost out on Airbnb fees when they cancelled their accommodation at late notice.
"What was annoying is that they knew," Mrs de Laat said.
All up, Mrs de Laat estimated they lost about $800, because they expect to be refunded their air fares.
But she said it was disappointing to have to cancel on a second, small, family-run accommodation provider, who were "completely losing out".
"I don't know whether they'll find anybody else to take up that reservation... they have just lost 10 days of earnings," Mrs de Laat said.
To date, Mrs de Laat said she had received no communication from the airlines about the issue, not even an apology.
Air Vanuatu told the Mercury that it informed Qantas of all schedule updates.
"Additionally, Air Vanuatu makes every effort to contact Qantas passengers directly, when the contact details are available for us to do so on the booking, but we apologise for the customer experience in this instance," the airline said in a statement.
The airline said Qantas' cancellation policy would apply in this case because that airline had issued the tickets.
Qantas has not responded to a request for comment.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
