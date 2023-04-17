Illawarra Mercury
'I can't afford the doctor': New data shows the Illawarra's dire lack of bulk-billing GPs

By Kate McIlwain
Oak Flats woman Jeannine Russell said she had been forced to forgo medical treatment and seek help at the already overburdened emergency department after her GP stopped bulk billing. Picture by Adam McLean.
Oak Flats woman Jeannine Russell said she had been forced to forgo medical treatment and seek help at the already overburdened emergency department after her GP stopped bulk billing. Picture by Adam McLean.

The Illawarra's GP crisis has been laid bare in a new survey that shows less than one in 10 clinics in some part of the region now offer bulk-billing to general patients.

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

