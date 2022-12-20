Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra's GP crisis worsens as Fairy Meadow Medical Centre closes

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated December 20 2022 - 3:45pm, first published 3:04pm
After 50 years of caring for babies, athletes and elderly people, Fairy Meadow's beloved Dr Robert Yarrow will retire. He and the other doctors have been unable to find anyone to take over their practice. Picture by Robert Peet.

An Illawarra medical centre which has been operating for 70 years will be forced to close at the start of next year, after it was unable to find any new doctors willing to run the business in a difficult financial climate.

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

