Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dr Robert Yarrow to retire after a half a century of care for town

TV
Kate McIlwain
By Tareyn Varley, and Kate McIlwain
Updated December 20 2022 - 6:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Robert Yarrow of Fairy Meadow Medical Practice is retiring. Picture by Robert Peet

For nearly 50 years, Dr Robert Yarrow has delivered babies, healed athletes and provided medical care to elderly patients in his role as a GP at Fairy Meadow Medical Practice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.