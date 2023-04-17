What's next for Wollongong's Greater Union Cinema as signs removed

The death knell appeared to ring on Wollongong's last remaining cinema on Tuesday as the signs on the Greater Union were removed from the building.
The triple-theatre complex at the corner of Church and Burelli Street was temporarily closed in April 2021.
With school holidays in full swing Wollongong residents have spent another Easter break without a cinema in their CBD.
Management have yet to announce their plans for the cinema and it's building, which is owned by Greater Union Organisation.
"With regards to the re-opening the cinema the team are continuing to explore all options for the area and we don't have anything to announce at this stage," a spokesperson for EVT, the parent company for Greater Union, told the Mercury.
EVT did not answer the Mercury's questions on what the long-term plan was for the site, the extent of damage caused by the storm, nor what their plans were for renovation (if any).
Meanwhile Wollongong residents said they wanted to see the city with a cinema.
"[The Greater Union cinema in Wollongong] looks really horrible, and you can smell the mould coming out of there as well at the moment," said Mia Devries from Dapto.
"I would love for it to be renovated and for it to be one of the cinemas with reclining chairs and a really nice candy bar, so that would be great."
"It was the easiest place to go to the movies...Warrawong or Shellharbour is the next place we'd go," Ella Story from Wollongong said.
"I hope it opens back up again."
"It definitely needs to be closed. It needed to be, it's old and it needs refurbishment. And if it means we get new services, new shops, new uplifting products, as long as it comes back, and I don't have to go to Warrawong I'm very happy," Jann Chipperfield from Wollongong added.
"Well, I'm glad they're repairing it, but I hope it opens soon because we like going there. It's very cheap and it's close to where we live as well," Molly Story from Wollongong said.
"We go to Warrawong a bit but not as much anymore, as in when we were younger because you can just watch stuff online as well. Also we live in Wollongong so it's close here for us but it's a bit more of a trek to go elsewhere."
"Look without knowing the reasons why it's still under repair. It's a shame...It's a lovely retro kind of cineplex, really basic, but kind of cute," Daniel Murphy from Mangerton said.
"If you're gonna do it. Then do it, right. So, it'd be great to have a cinema opening up again."
"It's a bit of an eye sore, but it's also just super disappointing when like parts of Wollongong are having a bit of a revival and it seems like there's a lot of infrastructure going into certain parts and certain areas," Eliza Watson from Wollongong said.
"But the one thing Wollongong is missing is a cinema. So, why can't something be done about it?"
The Illawarra Film Society previously held their events at the Wollongong Greater Union Cinema for eight years. The society shifted to the Warrawong Gala Cinema in 2020 due to the closure.
"It was disappointment, we had a lot of local members who had been with us a long time, and you know due to their age were unable to make the shift to the Gala. Of course COVID was on top of that, so a lot of factors came into play," Lynn Read, principle of Illawarra Film Society said.
Ms Read said Warrawong Gala cinema has been incredibly supportive of the film society with the group to growing over 500 members.
"It's an essential part of a community. I feel that people do like to go to a cinema. They like to see diverse films, they like to socialise go for dinner beforehand. So, not having a cinema in a city is is very disappointing," Ms Read said.
But maybe a cinema is on the cards for Wollongong?
A proposed development by WIN Grand in the CBD is expected to include a cinema.
A WIN spokesperson advised discussions were held with several cinema operators to understand their needs during the design process.
"Cinema plans form part of the WIN Grand approved DA. The project is currently entering its next phase and further discussions have not yet taken place with any operators," a WIN Grand spokesperson told the Mercury.
Is there a demand for a cinema in Wollongong?
The Sunset Cinema, an outdoor cinema event held during summer has been operating in Wollongong for 11 years. This season the cinema welcomed over 10,000 patrons.
"Whilst this was the best result since COVID, admits are still down 50% compared to pre-COVID. There are many factors contributing to this including La Nina," a Sunset Cinema spokesperson said.
"Over the past 3 years this has been at the expense of any profit, we have resisted any major ticket price increases and do not receive any local financial support,
"However we've felt it extremely important to be able to deliver a community event and ensure there is a cinema actively running in Wollongong."
When asked about their future plans, the spokesperson said the future operation of the cinema is dependant on Wollongong City Council and their support.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.