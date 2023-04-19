Alright, seems like we have some catching up to do.
And like when the boss suddenly calls you into a meeting room for a "catch-up", what we really mean is a surprise performance review that could see you going home. Yep there's lots of catching up going on in Farmer Wants a Wife.
A couple of episodes have been and gone since we last had a catch-up, you and I, dear reader, but time isn't linear in reality land so let's not worry, and get up to date.
The story so far: Three Wollongong ladies are among two dozen or so women who are out to win the hand of one of five farmers: one a musical apple grower, one who's spunky and bald, one who's boring and uncertain, one easily led virgin and one unreconstructed Barnaby.
The three Gong Girls were quickly whittled down to two: Olivia, who has her sights on the easily led Matt, and Christina, who's in the bald spunk's harem.
"The only thing that's certain about farm life is change," says host Sam Armytage, a point of view that's true perhaps if you have sold and redecorated more farms than you've worked on.
Actually the only thing that's certain about farm life is work, and uncertainty, but uncertainty is hardly certain so just leaves work. And some of the Mrs Farmers-to-want-to-bes are showing they are hard work indeed.
So Brad puts his squad to work shovelling manure. Claire, a country girl, impresses while Corista does the opposite and won't be here long. She won't be the only one jumping before they were pushed.
"I'm not farmer wants a fling ... I want the whole shebang," says Claire later, and Brad is about to pull up stumps and run off with her.
It's now time to focus on Olivia, who's making her run to separate herself from the pack. We have no choice, to be honest, because now the Gong count is down to one. Life moves fast on the land.
Fresh from making history as the first woman to ever win a continued job on screen because she's a little older, Christina has been shown the door. We're not exactly sure why but she seemed like she'd had enough anyway so no tears are shed.
Olivia's flying the flag and out come the moves in sequence. First comes the little note slipped under the door, then she deploys the baby talk, followed by the I'm-cold-put-your-jacket-around-me move and then the need for reassurance. Matt has no chance.
"Don't feel unassured," he says, a strange catch-all platitude but one of the few sentences he has uttered which don't feature "in a sense".
"I was hoping you would in a sense ... perhaps in a sense Olivia could be the one ... that's in a sense why ..."
He has all five senses covered but Olivia's focused on one. She moves in and teaches him the South Beach Snog.
There's something about the way host Sam Armytage speaks to the cast - like she's not actually there. That couldn't be true could it? You Can't See Me, popping up again. One wide shot appears to show her with all the rest, but this is Channel 7, home of In Barcelona Tonight.
There no party like a country party says Sam, if you know what I mean Barnaby. It's time for the country ball, which should spark some farmer drama.
People dance with cameras on them. Lorelei talks so much about coming out of her shell we worry she's a crab. Leah is left behind again and we hope she and David have an arrangement because clearly he's picking her at the end.
"One on one time"is what everyone wants and it's repeated so much it could be the chorus in this country song. One on one time, One on one time, One on one time."
Lucie is losing it because she wanted to talk with Andrew but Maddison got in first to talk to him and Maddison wished that didn't happen. I hate myself with every keystroke.
Lucie storms off down towards an airport runway and Claire follows in support. In one of the strangest scenes in dating TV, they're both dressed as trees hiding in trees. They disappear into the forest in yet another You Can't See Me moment.
Olivia has her way with Matt all the way to an intimate date at the Junee Licorice and Chocolate Factory, which is a real place in real life, and rather cool. They get all sensual with some chocolate while making pizza, and if that's enough it's off for some more snogging in the garden.
Go Olivia! Sure Matt's probably in a tie for third hottest farmer but it looks like he understands who's boss. She has to be one of the frontrunners to snag herself a farm boy, or at least a boy with a farm in the family.
Until next time ... when they throw a stack more contestants in just to push the whole thing closer to being the Bachelor.
