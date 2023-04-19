Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Police manhunt for Goulburn rapist who bashed young woman on the street

By Luke Costin
Updated April 19 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 7:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are searching for a rapist after a 19-year-old was grabbed as she walked through Goulburn. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Police are searching for a rapist after a 19-year-old was grabbed as she walked through Goulburn. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

A teenager has been punched in the head, knocked out and raped by an unknown man on a street in regional NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.