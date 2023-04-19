An inked-up Warilla man has confessed to pulling a knife on his mate during a violent North Wollongong street fight, which left both injured in hospital.
Jose Duran fronted Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a move-on direction and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The drunk 33-year-old arrived at his long-term friend Keenan Noone's Bourke St unit on the afternoon of February 6. He started banging and kicking on the front door - however Noone wasn't was home.
Witnesses contacted police as Duran attempted to gain entry into his friend's apartment. Duran was "extremely agitated and angry" however calmed when police arrived shortly after.
He fired back up again when Noone arrived home, with both engaging in a heated argument. Police arranged the return of Duran's property from within the unit and ordered him to move on due to his aggression.
Duran initially complied however when he returned half an hour later, chaos ensued. He again began yelling at Noone, prompting him to come out onto his balcony.
The pair threatened to assault one another before Duran called on Noone to come down and fight.
The pair then punched on in the street, causing several neighbours to come outside.
After a brief spell, Duran got up and ran at his friend, with both pulling knives on one another, according to tendered court documents.
The witnesses were able to convince the men to put their knives down, but they continued punching one another, until they heard police sirens.
Noone, who was sentenced for his part in the fight last month, retreated back inside his unit.
A crime scene was established and both men were taken to hospital with cuts. Duran later told detectives in hospital that he only pulled his knife out after Noone produced his.
In court, defence lawyer Jordon Mechan confirmed Duran's guilty pleas.
The matter was adjourned to May 9 to allow time for Duran to be assessed for an alcohol and drug use program.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
