Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Lake Illawarra mother-of-five Amanda Dallen accused of trying to conceal meth inside bottom during search

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Lee Dallen was refused bail at Wollongong Local Court. Picture from Facebook.
Amanda Lee Dallen was refused bail at Wollongong Local Court. Picture from Facebook.

A Lake Illawarra mother-of-five accused of trying to hide a bag of meth "inside her bottom" during a strip search has been refused bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.