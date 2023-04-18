Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kaine O'Brien escalates wild Wollongong dog fight by threatening neighbour with taser

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 18 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaine O'Brien threatened his neighbour with a taser at their Cliff Rd unit block. Picture from Facebook.
Kaine O'Brien threatened his neighbour with a taser at their Cliff Rd unit block. Picture from Facebook.

A man who fired up a taser after threatening to kill his neighbour's dog has claimed he only did so as a plea to stop it from attacking his own canines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.