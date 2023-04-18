A man has confessed to assaulting a Lake Illawarra police dog named Yoyo during his dramatic arrest where he also attacked two police officers.
Harley Hurkett was not required to appear before Wollongong Local Court when his matter was mentioned on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old's lawyer on his behalf entered guilty pleas to hindering police officers, committing an act of cruelty upon an animal, and two counts of assaulting an officer in execution of duty.
A not guilty plea was entered to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Tendered court documents showed officers responded to calls that Hurkett allegedly punched a male neighbour in the face about 9pm on March 5.
Officers arrived at a unit in Rachel Crescent, Unanderra where they attempted to speak with Hurkett, who closed the door on the officers, before he opened it again and headbutted a male constable.
The constable was taken to Wollongong Hospital with minor head injuries.
The Dog Squad, including six officers and Yoyo, were at the scene where they remained and eventually gained entry into the unit and arrested Hurkett.
Hurkett injured another male police officer and assaulted Yoyo during his arrest.
After the incident, NSW Police confirmed the Belgian Malinois police dog had recovered well and escaped injury.
Yoyo was one of 12 canine recruits who joined the ranks in 2018, with his name chosen by sick kids from The Children's Hospital at Westmead.
As for Hurkett, the court previously heard he sustained significant soft tissue injuries during the ordeal.
He will return to court for a hearing on July 19 where he will fight the allegation he assaulted his neighbour.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
