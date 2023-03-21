Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Keenan Noone sentenced after pulling knife out on friend in street fight

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:00pm
Keenan Noone. Picture from Facebook.

Two friends pulled knives on each other during a violent North Wollongong fracas after one accused the other of eating all of the food in his fridge, a court has heard.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

