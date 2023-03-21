Two friends pulled knives on each other during a violent North Wollongong fracas after one accused the other of eating all of the food in his fridge, a court has heard.
Keenan Noone, 28, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court after he pleaded guilty to an affray that occurred between himself and friend Jose Duran on Monday, February 6.
Magistrate Robert Walker called the quarrel serious yet childish, before telling Noone to "grow up".
An initial fight erupted between the mates about 2pm when they were at Noone's relatives Mangerton address after they consumed several long necks of beer.
Tendered court documents revealed a punch-up erupted when Noone asked Duran to leave after he was "being a nuisance".
Officers were called to the scene however left after no one would disclose the nature of the fracas.
About two hours later, Duran allegedly arrived at Noone's North Wollongong unit and started banging and kicking the front door, yelling out to Noone so he could pick up some of his belongings inside - however Noone wasn't home.
A witness attempted to ask Duran if he needed help, to which he allegedly responded aggressively, prompting the witness to call police.
Noone arrived shortly after causing Duran to allegedly become "aggressive and agitated". Officers arrived and arranged the return of Duran's property from inside Noone's unit.
Duran and police left the scene. However half an hour later, Noone went to his balcony to find Duran allegedly outside yelling, prompting another verbal slinging match between the pair.
The mates called on one another to fight, so Noone came down and the pair started punching, hitting and wrestling - causing several neighbours to come outside.
After a brief spell, the pair started laying into each other again, this time producing knives. Noone waved and slashed a knife towards Duran, with both sustaining cuts to their hands and arms.
Several witnesses called police again, with the fight coming to a halt when the pair heard sirens.
Noone retreated to his unit and was arrested, while Duran walked away and was later arrested at a nearby service station.
Both were taken to hospital and a crime scene was declared.
In court, defence lawyer Elizabeth Parkes said the brawl was a result of an "unfortunate escalation" of a dispute where Duran had eaten all the food in Noone's fridge, leaving the father-of-one unable to afford to replace it for his son.
Magistrate Walker denounced Noone's "stupid" behaviour and fined him $400 for the ordeal.
"They became friends again after the fight. Alcohol, eh? How childish," Magistrate Walker said.
