A man previously charged with attempted murder after he allegedly attacked a worker in the foyer of Adina hotel in the Wollongong CBD is now facing altered charges.
Joshua Denniss was not required to appear before Wollongong Local Court during a brief mention of his matter on Wednesday. The 38-year-old remains on remand at the Junee Correctional Centre.
Denniss was originally facing the charge of attempted murder after he allegedly launched a vicious attack against an Adina Apartment Hotel staff member on August 30 last year.
This charge has since been withdrawn.
Denniss now faces charges of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm with intent to murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The court previously heard Denniss told police "I've murdered someone" in the early hours of the morning after the alleged incident.
The worker was taken to Wollongong Hospital with severe fractures and bleeding on the brain. He remained there for some time and was placed into an induced coma.
It is alleged Denniss punched the man repeatedly, causing him to collapse to the ground.
Denniss is yet to enter formal pleas to his charges. The matter will return to court on May 24.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
